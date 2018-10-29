First Data trims year guidance for forex effect, divestitures

First Data (NYSE:FDC) trims its full-year 2018 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 from its previous forecast of $1.42-$1.47, primarily to reflect the adverse impact of foreign currency movements and a dilutive impact from recently closed divestitures.
Consensus estimate for the year is $1.45.
Organic constant currency segment revenue growth is unchanged at 5%-6%; reported constant currency segment revenue growth guidance is trimmed to 6.3%-7.3% vs. prior view of 7%-8%.
Organic constant currency segment EBITDA growth guidance unchanged at 6.5%-8.5%; reported constant currency segment revenue growth forecast is revised to 7.6%-9.6% from prior view of 8%-10%.
Free cash flow guidance unchanged at $1.4B+.
Q3 adjusted EPS of 35 cents falls short of 37 cents consensus estimate.
Q3 total segment EBITDA of $815M, up 5% on comparable accounting basis from a year ago.
Global Business Solutions segment EBITDA of $503M rose 8% on comparable accounting basis Y/Y.
Global Financial Solutions segment EBITDA of $161M fell 8% on comp accounting basis Y/Y.
Network & Security Solutions segment EBITDA of $195M increased 6% Y/Y.
Conference call 8AM ET.
