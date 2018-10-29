ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir and rilpivirine regimen shows durable treatment effect in mid-stage HIV study

Three-year data from a Phase 2b clinical trial, LATTE-2, evaluating ViiV Healthcare's injectable two-drug regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine in HIV patients showed a durable treatment effect. The results were presented at the HIV Glasgow Drug Therapy meeting in Scotland.

At week 160, 90% (n=104/115) of patients receiving the regimen every eight weeks and 83% (n=95/115) of those on a four-week cycle remained virally suppressed. Patients in the oral comparator arm who switched to the injectable regimen showed viral suppression rates of 97% (n=33/34) and 100% (n=10/10), respectively.

The company says its injectable regimen may an alternative to daily pills.

ViiV Healthcare is the HIV-focused joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY).

Selected tickers: (NASDAQ:GILD)(NYSE:ABBV)(NYSE:JNJ)(NYSE:MRK)