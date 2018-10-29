Goldman Sachs sees +30% upside on Ford

Goldman Sachs upgrades Ford (NYSE:F) to a Buy rating after the having the automaker stuck in Neutral.

"While we still expect a downward earnings trajectory into 2019 (North America profit under-pressure), we believe next year will represent trough earnings and the combination of a refreshed product cadence globally as well as cost improvements from strategic initiatives will begin to take hold," writes analyst David Tamberrino.

Goldman lifts its price target on Ford to $12 from $9.

Shares of Ford are up 3.22% in premarket trading to $9.27.

Previously: Auto stocks rally with China considering sales tax cut (Oct. 29)