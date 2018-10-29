Tower Semi -15.8% on Q3 misses, downside revenue guidance

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) plunges 15.8% premarket after Q3 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates. Downside Q4 outlook has revenue from about $323M to $357M (consensus: $365.4M).

Management blames the revenue miss on the company’s decision to focus on profitability rather than “utilizing valuable capacity for lower margin businesses,” which hit revenue harder than expected. The problem worsened with the current overall market softness and some of TSEM’s high-end replacement products failing to meet customer forecasts. But the company expects Q4 margins to improve with the product mix shift.

Earnings call is scheduled for 10 AM ET with a webcast available here.

