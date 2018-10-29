Daimler doesn't rule out working with Tesla

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) CEO Dieter Zetsche says the company isn't ruling out working with rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in response to a question asked at the Paris Motor Show.

Zetsche also noted that Daimler doesn't plan on buying shares of Tesla again after exiting its 4% stake in the EV automaker in 2014.

Shares of Frankfurt are up 4.42% in Frankfurt with some positive news out of China in the mix. Tesla (TSLA) is 3.13% higher in premarket trading in the U.S.

