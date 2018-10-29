Rio Tinto says deal to sell stake in Simandou iron ore project has lapsed

Oct. 29, 2018 7:48 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIO, ACHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO+2.6% pre-market after saying a non-binding agreement has lapsed for Aluminum Corp. of China (NYSE:ACH) to acquire its entire stake in the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea.
  • The companies had struck a non-binding agreement in 2016, when Rio said it could receive payments of $1.1B-$1.3B for the stake, dependent on the project being developed; instead, Rio and ACH will work with Guinea’s government “to explore other options to realize value” from the asset.
  • Development of Simandou, which holds ~2B metric tons of iron ore, has been slowed by issues including infrastructure requirements; Rio said last year that it had decided the project’s estimated $20B development costs were too high.
  • Rio owns 45.05% of the project, ACH holds a 39.95% stake, and the government of Guinea owns 15%.
