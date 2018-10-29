Price hikes drive probe into T-Mobile merger

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood is stepping up its probe into T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) proposed merger with Sprint (NYSE:S), concerned that the wireless giants could hike prices on cheaper prepaid services if they combined, sources told the New York Post.
Last week, the FCC revealed in a public notice that Underwood’s office issued a subpoena to the FCC seeking all materials T-Mobile has submitted since announcing the merger.
New York intends to share those materials with other state attorneys general that are investigating the merger.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox