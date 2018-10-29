Price hikes drive probe into T-Mobile merger

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood is stepping up its probe into T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) proposed merger with Sprint (NYSE:S), concerned that the wireless giants could hike prices on cheaper prepaid services if they combined, sources told the New York Post.

Last week, the FCC revealed in a public notice that Underwood’s office issued a subpoena to the FCC seeking all materials T-Mobile has submitted since announcing the merger.

New York intends to share those materials with other state attorneys general that are investigating the merger.