Dana +3% on Q3 beat. reaffirms FY2018 guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) reports revenue rose 10% on constant currency basis in Q3, mainly the result of continued high demand across all three end markets and conversion of sales backlog.

Revenue by segment: Light Vehicle: $879M (+9.2%); Commercial Vehicle: $406M (+9.4%); Off-Highway: $425M (+10.7%); Power Technologies: $268M (-1.1%)

Gross margin rate down 20 bps to 14.5%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 80 bps to 6%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 11% to $240M.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: $7.75B to $8.05B; Adjusted EBITDA: $950M to $1.01B; Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~12%; Adjusted EPS: ~$2.75 to $3.05; Capital expenditure: ~4% of sales; Free cash flow: ~3% of sales.

DAN +3.43% premarket.

