AC Immune partner Life Molecular Imaging presents clinical study results for Tau PET-Tracer 18F-PI-2620

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) announces that its partner Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) has presented new clinical study results for 18F-PI-2620, a tau PET-tracer, allowing further extension of tau PET investigations with this compound in therapeutic clinical trials.

These results were presented at the 11th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's disease Conference that occurred October 24-27th in Barcelona, Spain.

Intracellular tau deposition is a key pathologic feature of Alzheimer's disease. The results demonstrated favorable kinetics, high target specificity with low off-target binding and high signal in regions of expected tau pathology.

LMI continues to expand its global supply network of 18F-PI-2620 including several sites in the US.