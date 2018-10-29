HSBC Q3: Gains in retail banking & wealth management, commercial banking

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) jumps 6.4% in premarket trading in New York after posting Q3 EPS of 19 cents; compares with 21 cents in Q2 and 15 cents in the year-ago period.
"Retail Banking and Wealth Management and Commercial Banking built on the momentum generated in the first half of the year, with both using the benefits of past investment to grow lending and deposit balances," says Group CEO John Flint.
Q3 net interest income of $7.68B, up from $7.64B in Q2 and $7.13B in Q3 2017.
Q3 adjusted profit before tax $6.19B rose 16% Y/Y from $5.33B.
Retail banking & wealth management: $2.10B vs. $1.72B in Q2 and $1.68B a year ago.
Commercial banking: $1.89B vs. $1.96B in Q2 and $1.62B a year ago.
Global banking & markets: $1.81B vs. $1.80B in Q2 and $1.5B a year ago.
Global private banking: $95M vs. $76M in Q2 and $55M a year ago.
Corporate centre: $303M vs. $401M in Q2 and $477M a year ago.
Q3 return on average tangible equity 10.9% annualized vs. 11.0% in Q2 and 8.2% a year ago.
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio at Sept. 30, 2018 of 14.3% vs. 14.2% at June 30, 2018 and 14.5% at Dec. 31, 2017.
