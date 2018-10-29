HSBC Q3: Gains in retail banking & wealth management, commercial banking

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) jumps 6.4% in premarket trading in New York after posting Q3 EPS of 19 cents; compares with 21 cents in Q2 and 15 cents in the year-ago period.

"Retail Banking and Wealth Management and Commercial Banking built on the momentum generated in the first half of the year, with both using the benefits of past investment to grow lending and deposit balances," says Group CEO John Flint.

Q3 net interest income of $7.68B, up from $7.64B in Q2 and $7.13B in Q3 2017.

Q3 adjusted profit before tax $6.19B rose 16% Y/Y from $5.33B.