Esperion's bempedoic acid successful in last late-stage study; U.S. marketing applications on tap next quarter; shares up 10% premarket

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is up 10% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from its final Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating LDL-cholesterol-lowering med bempedoic acid.

The study enrolled 779 high CV-risk patients with atheroscleotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) who were receiving maximum doses of statins and required additional help in lowering their "bad" cholesterol levels.

Treatment with bempedoic acid lowered LDL-C an additional 18% compared to placebo (p<0.001). Levels of C-reactive protein, a CV inflammation biomarker, dropped 19%.

In diabetic patients, HbA1c levels dropped 0.21% compared to control.

The company says its Phase 3 program is now complete. It plans to file U.S. marketing applications in Q1 2019 for bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combo pill for LDL-C-lowering indications. Marketing applications in Europe will follow in Q2 2019.