McDermott gets Saipem as partner for Rio Grande LNG bid

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) says it plans to partner with Italian oil and gas industry contractor Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMF, OTCPK:SAPMY) to bid for engineeering, procurement and construction work for NextDecade’s (NASDAQ:NEXT) planned Rio Grande LNG export terminal in Brownsville, Tex.

NEXT said in April that it would submit the job to a competitive bidding process, citing MDR's need to secure a joint venture partner in order to successfully execute and financially guarantee a project of Rio Grande LNG’s size and scope.

Rio Grande LNG is planned to have a 27 metric tons/year production capacity at peak, and would be fed by a 4.5B cf/day Rio Bravo pipeline that would deliver natural gas from the Agua Dulce area to the terminal in Brownsville.