Jefferies: Apple Services worth $177/share by 2020

Jefferies gives Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a Buy rating and a $265 price target (22% premium) on its “stable iPhone business” that can serve as the foundation for building a “massive, recurring and high margin Services business.”

Analyst Timothy O’Shea thinks Services could make up 25% of Apple revenue by FY20 and 40% of the gross profit led by App Store and Apple Music.

O’Shea: “Applying a higher multiple compared to the lower margin hardware business, we see a significant opportunity for investors as Services alone could be worth $111 to $177 per share by that time.”