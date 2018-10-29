Kemet announces new term loan facility

Kemet (NYSE:KEM) announces that its Japanese subsidiary Tokin Corporation has entered into a new term loan facility amounting to about $296M funded by a syndicated bank group led by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

The company will use the proceeds, and cash on hand, to prepay all of the outstanding amounts under the term loan agreement from April.

The new facility comes with lower annual cash interest expenses that will lead to about $21M interest expense savings annually.

More money: Kemet also enters into an undrawn revolving credit facility amendment led by Bank of America that increases the company’s flexibility for certain restricted payments and releases certain pledges to allow refinancing.

Kemet shares are currently halted.