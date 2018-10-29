HempAmericana retires all outstanding convertible debt

HempAmericana (OTCPK:HMPQ) announces the retirement of all outstanding convertible debt through a recent transaction. The Company’s balance sheet now carries no secured or unsecured debt.

Salvador Rosillo, HempAmericana CEO, commented, “The Micro-Cap space is dominated by large Convertible obligations. It has long been the structure of choice by many funds for capital allocation to small publicly-traded companies. However, it can result in serious dilution risk for common equity holders. I am very proud to let our shareholders know that the HempAmericana balance sheet is now completely free of this burden.”