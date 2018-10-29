Innovate Bio up 12% premarket on positive data on lead candidate

Micro cap Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) is up 12% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement of encouraging preclinical data on lead candidate larazotide acetate in a mouse NASH model. The data showed a positive effect on reducing gut barrier permeability, a known abnormality in chronic liver diseases and in NASH in particular.

A Phase 2 study will launch in 2019.

The company is currently investigating the combination of larazotide and Novo Nordisk's VICTOZA (liraglutide) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals' OCALIVA (obeticholic acid) to determine the best combination for potentially treating NASH.