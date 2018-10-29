More on Select Income REIT Q3: Same-property cash NOI +4.8%

Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) Q3 normalized FFO per share of 63 cents a share exceeds consensus estimate of 60 cents and compares with 68 cents in the year-ago period.

Q3 total revenue of $121.9M beat consensus by $11M and rose 3.3% from the year-ago period.

Q3 same-property cash basis NOI rose 4.8%.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, 95.8% of SIR's consolidated total rentable square feet was leased, compared with 94.8% as of June 30, 2018 and 96.2% as of Sept. 30, 2017; on a same-property basis consolidated occupancy fell to 95.7% at Sept. 30, 2018 from 97.0% at Sept. 30, 2017.

Conference call at 10AM ET.

