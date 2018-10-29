Rigel Pharmaceuticals collaborates with Kissei Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize TAVALISSE in Japan and other Asian countries

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) has entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize TAVALISSE in Japan, China, Taiwan and the Republic of Korea.

TAVALISSE is commercially available in U.S. for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

Under the terms of the agreement, Rigel will receive an upfront cash payment of $33M, potential milestone payments of additional $147M and product transfer price payments in the mid to upper twenty percent range based on tiered net sales for the exclusive supply of TAVALISSE.

Kissei receives exclusive rights to TAVALISSE in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the Republic of Korea. Rigel retains the global rights, excluding these Asian countries.