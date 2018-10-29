Brazil names shoot higher after Bolsonaro victory; Petrobas +10%

Given the big run higher in Brazilian shares in the run-up to this weekend's presidential election, some may have thought investors would sell the expected news of a victory by the capitalist-friendly Bolsonaro.
But that's not the case so far, with Bovespa futures ahead 4.1%, and the real up more than 1% vs. the dollar. The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) is higher by 6.25%.
More premarket action: ITUB +7.6%, NIHD +5.7%, VALE +3.9%, PBR +9.2%, BSBR +4.5%, BBD +6.9%, GOL +13.15%
Previously: Bolsonaro the winner of Brazil's presidential election (Oct. 28)
