Brazil names shoot higher after Bolsonaro victory; Petrobas +10%

Given the big run higher in Brazilian shares in the run-up to this weekend's presidential election, some may have thought investors would sell the expected news of a victory by the capitalist-friendly Bolsonaro.

But that's not the case so far, with Bovespa futures ahead 4.1% , and the real up more than 1% vs. the dollar. The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) is higher by 6.25% .

More premarket action: ITUB +7.6% , NIHD +5.7% , VALE +3.9% , PBR +9.2% , BSBR +4.5% , BBD +6.9% , GOL +13.15%

