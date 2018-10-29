Kroger -3% after guidance update

Kroger (NYSE:KR) provides an update just ahead of its investor conference being held today.

The company reconfirmed its Restock Kroger financial commitments to generate $6.5B of Restock free cash flow and $400M in incremental FIFO operating profit over the three-year-period ending in 2020. Kroger is also exceeding its year-one cost savings goals expected in Restock Kroger.

Kroger guides for 2018 EPS of $2.00 to $2.18 vs. $2.12 consensus and says it expects identical sales growth for the second half results to be similar to first half results.

Capital investments are anticipated to be about $3B in 2018 after factoring out excluding mergers, acquisitions, and purchases of leased facilities.

KR -3.12% premarket to $26.72

Source: Press Release