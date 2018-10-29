Weatherford -3% after latest quarterly loss

Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) -2.9% pre-market after posting a smaller than expected Q3 loss but a slight Y/Y decline in revenues to $1.44B; WFT has not recorded a quarterly profit in four years.

WFT says higher revenues associated with integrated service projects in Latin America were offset by lower activity levels in Canada as crude oil differentials expanded, which reduced demand for Completions and Production services and products.

Q3 revenues from operations in the Western Hemisphere totaled $762M, down 1% Y/Y, while revenues from Eastern Hemisphere operations were $682M, down 2% Y/Y; segment operations margins from the Western Hemisphere jumped to 10.2% vs. 0.4% in the prior-year quarter and from the Eastern Hemisphere rose to 5.6% from negative 1.4% a year ago.

WFT says Q3 results which "again demonstrate the strength of our transformation and its positive impact on our bottom line," citing a 56% Y/Y increase in adjusted EBITDA to $195M.