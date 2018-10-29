Finjan files patent infringement suit against Fortinet

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) files a patent infringement lawsuit against Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Finjan says the filing follows “nearly two years of good faith efforts to resolve a patent dispute.”

Fortinet products alleged to have violated at least nine of Finjan’s patents include FortiGate, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, FortiSiem, and FortiClient.

Finjan wants a jury trial, past damages equaling at least a reasonable royalty, enhanced damages, and attorney fees and costs. The company also wants preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against Fortinet from infringing on six of the patents.

Finjan frequently goes to court for its patents and has pending cases against Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Systems, and Rapid7, to name a few.

Finjan shares are down 0.6% premarket. Fortinet shares are up 3.6% .

