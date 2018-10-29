Tonix Pharma up 5% premarket ahead of TNX-102 SL data

Nano cap Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) is up 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that additional data from its Phase 3 HONOR study evaluating TNX-102 SL (branded as Tonmya) in military personnel with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) will be presented at the CNS Summit in Boca Raton, FL on Friday, November 2.

Shares plummeted in July after the company announced that the study flopped. A month later, it announced that a certain subgroup of PTSD patients may benefit from treatment.

Previously: Tonix Pharma up 25% premarket on potential subgroup of PTSD sufferers who may benefit from Tonmya (Aug. 21)

Previously: Tonix Pharma PTSD study fails; shares halted (July 27)