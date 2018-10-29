Europe adds to gains as Merkel announces retirement; Dax up 2%

After a nasty result for her CDU party in a regional election over the weekend, German Chancellor Angela Merkel minutes ago announced her intention to retire from politics. Not going quietly, Merkel says she intends to serve until her term expires in 2021, citing need for her expertise in challenges like Brexit and the INF treaty (her coalition partners might have something to say about that).

A politician to the end, Merkel claims she made the decision to exit over the summer.

Already nicely higher for the day, European stocks have modestly added to gains, with the Stoxx 600 now up 1.65% . Germany's Dax is up more than 2% .

Previously: Germany's Merkel to exit: Bloomberg (Oct. 29)

Previously: Merkel coalition dealt another setback (Oct. 29)

