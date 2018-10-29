Teekay Offshore +6% after settling contract disputes with Petrobras

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) +6.1% pre-market after reaching a settlement with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to end a contract dispute related to terminated charter contracts of the HiLoad DP unit and Arendal Spirit unit for maintenance and safety.

PBR agrees to pay a $96M to TOO, with $55M payable within 30 days and $41M to be paid in two separate installments of $22M and $19M by year-end 2020 and 2021, respectively.

TOO reaches agreement with PBR in a dispute related to the charter of the Piranema Spirit FPSO which reduces the charter rate by $11M.