ProQR in-licenses Worldwide rights to ophthalmology drug candidate from Ionis Pharmaceuticals

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) signs an agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to license QR-1123 (formerly “IONIS-RHO-2.5 Rx ”), an RNA medicine for autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (adRP) caused by the P23H mutation in the rhodopsin gene.

Under the terms of the agreement, ProQR was granted an exclusive worldwide license to QR-1123 and relevant patents. ProQR made an upfront payment in ordinary shares in the aggregate amount of $2.5M, at $22.23 per share, to Ionis upon signing the agreement.

ProQR will also make future milestone payments, in equity or in cash at ProQR’s discretion, and royalties on net sales of 20% through the royalty term.

ProQR expects to start a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with adRP in 2019, pending submission and clearance of the IND application by the FDA.