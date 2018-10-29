GE investors hoping for another dividend cut?

Investors in General Electric (NYSE:GE) are bracing for the company to slash or suspend its dividend when it reports quarterly earnings tomorrow, but some investors may take that as good news.

"Given GE's grim cash backdrop, the bigger the cut the better, in our opinion," said John Inch, an analyst with Gordon Haskett Research Advisors.

"GE's current and future free-cash generation prospects are not sufficient to support the dividend," said Martin Sankey, a senior research analyst at Neuberger Berman. "Prudence would call for the cut to occur sooner rather than later."

The company already planned to reduce the annual dividend of $0.48 a share after spinning off its healthcare business, a move that isn't expected to be completed until after this year. But earlier this month, GE warned that cash flow and earnings would fall below its 2018 goals because of its struggling power division.