Three sell-siders bullish on Kodiak Sciences in premarket analyst action

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) initiated with Neutral rating and $24 (21% upside) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares up 1% premarket.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) initiated with Outperform rating and $57 (43% upside) price target at Leerink Partners. Shares up 2% premarket.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) initiated with Overweight rating and $20 (107% upside) price target at Barclays. Initiated with Overweight rating and $20 price target at Morgan Stanley. Initiated with Buy rating and $14 price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) initiated with Overweight rating and $42 (20% upside) price target at JP Morgan. Initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair. Initiated with Neutral rating and $37 price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) initiated with Neutral rating and $12 (4% upside) price target at Citigroup. Initiated with Outperform rating and $40 price target at Cowen and Company.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) upgraded to Outperform at Northland Capital after company completes late-stage development of bempedoic acid. Shares up 10% premarket.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) upgraded to Buy at ROTH Capital. Shares up 2% premarket.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim. Shares up 7% premarket.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) upgraded to Strong Buy with a $65 (52% upside) price target at First Analysis. Shares up 6% premarket.