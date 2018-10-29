Baxter receives CE mark for PrisMax system for renal replacement and organ support therapies

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) has received CE mark of both its PrisMax system and its TherMax blood warmer. PrisMax is the company’s next-generation technology for continuous renal replacement and organ support therapies.

The TherMax blood warmer, which is used alongside the PrisMax system, is a critical component for extracorporeal therapies.

Baxter intends to commercially launch PrisMax and TherMax in more than 19 countries across Europe, with hospitals in Denmark, France, Italy and Sweden to be among the first to receive the new devices.