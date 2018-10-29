IBM, Red Hat and recent IPOs move on $34B deal

IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares drop 3.9% premarket on its planned $34B purchase of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), which is trading up 49.4% .

The $190/share offer price and pending breakup fee, which will be among the largest ever in the tech industry, will likely keep away any other potential buyers.

Recent open-source and enterprise-oriented IPOs are trading up after the deal: Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) +3.9% and Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) +5.8% , which have plans to merge and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) +3.2% scooped up MuleSoft. Other movers: (NASDAQ:DBX) +2.8% , (NYSE:ZUO) +2%, (NASDAQ:DOCU) +3.2% .

Previously: Salesforce buys MuleSoft for $44.89 per share (March 20)

Previously: Cloudera soars on Hortonworks merger (Oct. 3)

Previously: IBM acquires Red Hat for $34B (Oct. 28)