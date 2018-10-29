BASF secures second China chemicals deal in four months

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) to build a steam cracker in east China, the second major Chinese investment pledged by BASF in four months.

According to the MoU, BASF’s joint venture with SNP in Nanjing will invest in a 50% stake in the new cracker, while SNP's Yangtzi Petrochemical will take the other 50%.

BASF says the planned steam cracker would have a capacity of 1M metric tons/year of ethylene, a building block for plastics, rubber and synthetic fiber; financial details are not disclosed.

In July, BASF announced a preliminary deal to build a $10B chemical production site in Guangdong, which would be China’s first wholly foreign-owned chemicals complex.