Resideo set to begin trading on NYSE

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) has completed its spinoff of Resideo Technologies (REZI) - its former Homes and ADI Global Distribution business - with beginning "regular way" trading on the NYSE today under the symbol "REZI."

It "marks the completion of the portfolio transformation that we initiated last year, leaving us in an even stronger position with a more focused and growth-oriented portfolio and industry-leading businesses across attractive end markets. Our simplified portfolio offers multiple levers to drive organic growth and continued margin expansion, augmented by a vigorous and disciplined M&A strategy that will continue to generate tremendous value for customers and shareowners," said CEO Darius Adamczyk.

Resideo is the second spin-off Honeywell has completed this year; the first was the spin-off of Garrett Motion, Honeywell's former Transportation Systems business, which was completed October 1.