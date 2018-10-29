Acer files U.S. marketing application for Edsivo for connective tissue disorder

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) has filed a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA seeking approval for EDSIVO (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS), a connective tissue disorder caused by defects in a gene that encodes collagen. The company has requested Priority Review status.

Celiprolol, a medication developed to treat high blood pressure, is believed to benefit vEDS patients by promoting normal collagen synthesis in the blood vessels and by shifting the pressure load away from vessels at highest risk of rupture.

