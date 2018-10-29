Booking Holdings invests $200M in Grab

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) invests $200M in Grab (GRAB) as part of a strategic partnership that will let users book travel services through Grab’s app and to pay through the GrabPay digital wallet.

Booking will allow users of its apps hail Grab vehicles.

Grab operates across 235 cities in Southeast Asia in businesses ranging from food delivery to ride-hailing to micro-loans.

Booking sites include Bookings.com, KAYAK, and Priceline.com.

In July, Booking invested $500M in Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing (DIDI).