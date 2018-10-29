Yandex +5.5% after revenue beat-and-raise in Q3

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is up 5.5% premarket in Nasdaq trading after beating expectations with its Q3 earnings and raising sales guidance.

Revenues grew 39% to 32.6B rubles (about $496.6M), and net income jumped 459% to 4.8B rubles on a headline basis; adjusted net income was still up 157% to 6.1B rubles with a margin of 18.7%.

EBITDA jumped 88% to 10.7B rubles.

Excluding Yandex.Market over the two-year time period, revenues rose 44% and adjusted net income grew 167%.

Liquidity was 93.5B rubles (about $1.425B), 26.3B rubles of that related to Taxi segment and 32.2B to Yandex.Market.

Share of Russia's search market averaged 55.9% (up from 54.9%); search queries were up 12% and paid clicks rose 13% (up 22% excluding Yandex.Market). Average cost per click rose 5%.

It's boosting guidance for revenues (excluding Yandex.Market) to growth of 35-38% for the full year, up from earlier guidance for 30-35% growth. It also sees Search and Portal revenue growth of 21-23%.

