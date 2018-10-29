Noble Group warns of further losses in Q3

Commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) warns it expects to report a Q3 net loss of $90M-$115M, primarily driven by restructuring expenses, net finance costs and losses from discontinued operations; for the first nine months of 2018, Noble expects a total net loss of $290M-$315M.

Noble says operating income from supply chains was positive in Q3 but it continues to be hurt by the ongoing constraints on liquidity and availability of competitive trade finance to support its operations, along with the impact of restructuring expenses.

Noble maintains its proposed financial restructuring, once implemented, "should restore shareholders' equity and create a sustainable capital structure which will allow the group to reposition its business and expand on its position as a leading industrial and energy products supply chain manager in Asia and the Middle East."