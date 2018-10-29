Novartis' brolucizumab shows sustained treatment effect in second year of late-stage wet AMD studies

Data from the second year in two Phase 3 clinical trials, HAWK and HARRIER, evaluating Novartis' (NVS +1.9% ) brolucizumab in patients with wet AMD showed a continued treatment benefit from year one. The results were presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Brolucizumab, a humanized single-chain antibody fragment with high affinity for all VEGF-A isoforms, demonstrated non-inferiority to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN) EYLEA (aflibercept) in best corrected visual acuity and showed superiority in key retinal outcomes at year one.

No new safety signals were observed.

Marketing applications are next up.

