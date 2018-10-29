Berkshire Hathaway expands into fintech: WSJ

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is known for investing in blue-chip companies in the U.S. like Coca-Cola, but Berkshire portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Wechsler are now taking the conglomerate into fintech in Brazil and India.

In recent months, Berkshire has invested about $600M in Brazilian payment processor StoneCo Ltd. and the parent of India's mobile-payments service, Paytm, the Wall Street Journal reports.

While Buffett has said tech is outside his area of expertise, Berkshire is casting a wider net for investing its cash. It had $111B of cash at midyear.

Combs and Wechsler are "broadening the perspective of Berkshire and broadening the opportunities where they would look to invest," says David Kass, a professor at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business and a Berkshire shareholder.

