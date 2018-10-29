Karyopharm closes additional $22.5M of 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2025

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has issued an additional $22.5M aggregate principal amount of 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2025 pursuant to the exercise in full of the option to purchase additional notes granted to the initial purchasers in previously announced private offering of $150M notes.

The additional notes were sold on the same terms as the notes previously issued on October 16. The closing of the sale of the additional notes occurred on October 26. Following such closing, Karyopharm has issued a total of $172.5M aggregate principal amount of notes.

Previously: Karyopharm prices debt offering (Oct. 11)

Previously: Karyopharm readies private $150M convertible debt offering (Oct. 9)