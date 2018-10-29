Essex Properties Trust +2.8% after boosting year FFO guidance range

Essex Properties Trust (NYSE:ESS) + 2.8% after boosting year core FFO per share range midpoint by 3 cents to $12.51-$12.61 from previous guidance of $12.44-$12.62.

Sees Q4 core FFO per share at $3.13-$3.23, adjusted FFO per share consensus $2.87; FFO per share consensus of $3.18.

Q3 core FFO of $3.15 per share exceeds consensus estimate of $3.14 and up from $2.98 a year ago.

Q3 same-property net operating income up 2.4% Y/Y.

President and CEO Michael Schall says job growth in California and Washington state metro markets continues to outpace national averages, "contributing to ongoing shortages of rental housing and pushing personal income higher amid tight labor market conditions. We expect these conditions to continue into 2019, with market rents continuing to grow near long-term averages."

