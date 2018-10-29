ON Semiconductor +11% on Q3 beats, upside revenue guide

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) gains 11% after last night’s Q3 revenue and EPS beats. Upside Q4 guidance has revenue of $1.48B to $1.53B (consensus: $1.47B).

The Q4 outlook includes contributions from ON Semiconductor Aizu Co., the manufacturing JV for 8-in wafers. ON recently purchased an additional 20% stake, pushing it to a 60% total, and will start reporting the JV’s results in its consolidated financial statements in Q4.

