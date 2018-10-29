MDC Partners jumps 6.8% post Q3 results

MDC Partners (MDCA +6.8% ) reports flat revenue for Q3 of $375.8M.

The effect of foreign exchange was -1.1%, the impact of non-GAAP acquisitions, net was positive 1.8%, and organic revenue increase was 1.5%.

Adj. EBITDA of $53.9M.

Net New Business wins totaled $12.7M

“We continue to see strong demand for our agencies' services in the marketplace, plus the expected incremental $29M of savings in 2019 from already-actioned headcount reductions and real estate consolidation, will position MDC Partners for improved profitability next year and beyond." said David Doft, CEO.

Previously: MDC Partners misses by $0.53, beats on revenue (Oct. 29 2018)