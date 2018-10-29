Twitter's Dorsey signals drop of 'like' feature

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) might soon be getting rid of its "like" button, a key feature of the product, according to the Telegraph.

At an event last week, founder Jack Dorsey said he was "not a fan" of the feature -- a heart-shaped button that had evolved from a star-shaped "favorite" button -- and that he hoped to get rid of it "soon."

That may follow on the addition this year of bookmarking, since previously, users would bookmark content for later consumption by adding it to their like list. Liking tweets, though, both was shared publicly and implied support of the liked content.