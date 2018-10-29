U.S. stocks follow European markets higher

Stocks open with strong gains in an effort to bounce back from last week's steep losses; S&P +1.3%, Nasdaq +1.1%, Dow +0.7%.
Overseas, Germany's DAX +2% after Chancellor Merkel says she will not seek re-election as CDU party chair after her part lost a large number of seats in a state election, but she will try to remain chancellor until the end of her term in 2021; elsewhere, U.K.'s FTSE +1.8% and France's CAC +1%, but China's Shanghai Composite -2.2% and Japan's Nikkei -0.2%.
In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors start off higher, led by financials (+1.5%) and techs (+1.4%), where sentiment is lifted by IBM's (-1.9%) purchase of Red Hat (+47.8%) for $190/share.
Also, China announced plans to cut its tax on auto purchases by 50%, helping boost shares of Ford (+5.5%) and General Motors (+4.5%).
Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, sending the two-year and 10-year yields each higher by 2 bps to 2.83% and 3.09%, respectively.
U.S. WTI crude oil -0.5% at $67.24/bbl.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox