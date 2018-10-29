U.S. stocks follow European markets higher

Stocks open with strong gains in an effort to bounce back from last week's steep losses; S&P +1.3% , Nasdaq +1.1% , Dow +0.7% .

Overseas, Germany's DAX +2% after Chancellor Merkel says she will not seek re-election as CDU party chair after her part lost a large number of seats in a state election, but she will try to remain chancellor until the end of her term in 2021; elsewhere, U.K.'s FTSE +1.8% and France's CAC +1% , but China's Shanghai Composite -2.2% and Japan's Nikkei -0.2% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors start off higher, led by financials ( +1.5% ) and techs ( +1.4% ), where sentiment is lifted by IBM's ( -1.9% ) purchase of Red Hat ( +47.8% ) for $190/share.

Also, China announced plans to cut its tax on auto purchases by 50%, helping boost shares of Ford ( +5.5% ) and General Motors ( +4.5% ).

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, sending the two-year and 10-year yields each higher by 2 bps to 2.83% and 3.09%, respectively.