Roche's faricimab maintained treatment effect in extended dosing in mid-stage wet AMD study

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, STAIRWAY, evaluating Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +1% ) faricimab in wet AMD patients showed that dosing every 12 or 16 weeks still produced sustained visual outcomes compared to LUCENTIS (ranibizumab). The data were presented a the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting in Chicago.

The study assessed 6.0 mg of faricimb dosed every 12 or 16 weeks compared to 0.5 mg of ranibizumab dosed every four weeks.

At week 24, 65% (n=36/55) of patients receiving faricimab had no active disease. Initial vision gains, measured by Best Corrected Visual Acuity, were fully maintained through both 12-week and 16-week regimens.

Data on the company's Port Delivery System (PDS), a small refillable implant designed to deliver ranibizumab for six months, were also presented. Patients went six months or longer until the first device refill and achieved similar visual outcomes compared to ranibizumab dosed every four weeks. Two Phase 3s, comparing the PDS to Regeneron's EYLEA (aflibercept) in patients with diabetic macular edema are recruiting patients. Another Phase 3 in wet AMD should launch in 2019.