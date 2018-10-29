Mercury General jump 9% after Q3 operating EPS blows past consensus

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) surges 9% after reporting Q3 operating EPS of $1.11; beats consensus estimate by 38 cents and compares with 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 combined ratio of 95.6% vs. 99.3% a year ago.

Q3 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, $13.0M vs. $19.0M a year ago.

Q3 net premiums earned $858.1M, up 7.1% Y/Y from $801.2M.

Q3 net premiums written of $905.3M increases 9.4% from $827.4M a year ago; about $20M of the increase from reintroduction of twelve-month personal automobile policies at its largest insurance subsidiary, Mercury Insurance Co.

Q3 net investment income $38.2M vs. $31.0M.

Q3 average annual yield on investments after income taxes 3.5% vs. 3.0%.

