Auto supplier rally extends

Auto supplier stocks Tower International (TOWR +13.7%), Stoneridge (SRI +18.4%), Dana (DAN +5.5%), Garrett Motion (GTX +4.6%), Leer (LEA +7.1%) and Standard Motor Products (SMP +4.5%) are all higher on a broad rally based off of word that China may lower the sales tax it charges on new car purchases to 5% from 10%.
Today was also a big earnings day in the sector, with more companies on balance topping estimates than trailing.
