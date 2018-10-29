Auto supplier rally extends

Auto supplier stocks Tower International (TOWR +13.7% ), Stoneridge (SRI +18.4% ), Dana (DAN +5.5% ), Garrett Motion (GTX +4.6% ), Leer (LEA +7.1% ) and Standard Motor Products (SMP +4.5% ) are all higher on a broad rally based off of word that China may lower the sales tax it charges on new car purchases to 5% from 10%.

Today was also a big earnings day in the sector, with more companies on balance topping estimates than trailing.

