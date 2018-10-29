Gastar Exploration files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) says it has entered into a restructuring support agreement with its largest funded-debt creditors and shareholders, and certain funds affiliated with asset manager Ares Management.

Ares agrees to support the restructuring, which will eliminate more than $300M of GST's funded-debt obligations and preferred equity interests, cancel existing common equity interests and provide $100M in new, committed financing to fund GST's restructuring process and ongoing business operations.

GST says the restructuring was developed after marketing efforts failed to yield any viable proposals to repay or refinance its existing debt or to sell the company or its assets.