Tower International jumps 15% on Q3 earnings beats

Tower International (TOWR +15.3% ) reported Q3 revenue of growth of 13.5% Y/Y to $524.57M, due to benefit from secular trends of outsourcing and a continued production mix shift from cars to trucks and SUVs.

Q3 Goss margin declined by 80 bps to 11.8% Y/Y and operating margin was flat at 5.9%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 17.8% Y/Y to $57.12M and margin improved by 40 bps to 10.9%.

Segment results: Europe sales $146.19M (-0.25% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA $7.58M (-7.7% Y/Y). North America sales $378.37M (+19.8% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA $49.53M (+23% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by continuing operating activities was $43.09M, compared to $46.15M a year ago. Free cash flow was $17.9M, compared to $13.63M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $47.74M as of September 30, 2018.

4Q18 Outlook: Revenue $526M; Adj. EBITDA $61.6M and Adj. EPS $1.20.

FY18 Outlook: Revenue $2.17B; Adj. EBITDA $230M; Adj. EPS $4.20 and FCF $50M.

