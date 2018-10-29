Blink Charging announces partnership with Hubject

Blink Charging (BLNK +8.6% ) announces a partnership with Hubject.

Hubject is a joint venture formed by leading companies in the automotive, energy and technology sectors that includes BMW Group, Daimler, Siemens and Volkswagen.

As a result of this partnership, Blink’s nationwide network of chargers will become accessible to all EV drivers participating in Hubject’s charging platform.

“This partnership allows members of other networks on Hubject’s platform to charge their electric vehicles at Blink’s charging stations.” says Blink CEO Michael Farkas. "Additionally, we believe that partnerships like the one announced today, will serve to improve charging station infrastructure, enhance the EV driver user experience, further accelerate EV adoption and expand Blink’s market-leading position," he adds.

The partnership between Blink and Hubject is planned to become operational in the early part of 2019.

Source: Press Release